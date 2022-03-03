The Funeral Mass for Joseph Edward Sturgis will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester following the service. Visitation will be held at Macken Funeral Home River Park Chapel in Rochester on Tuesday, March 8th from 4:00-7:00 pm and one hour prior to the service at St. Pius X on Wednesday.

Joe, 60, of Wanamingo, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 1, at his home. He was born on December 14, 1961 to Darrell and Geraldine Sturgis in Rochester. He attended John Marshall High School. He lived in Rochester, Snoqualmie Falls, WA, and the last 29 years in Wanamingo. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Cindy Churchward, on July 13, 1991, at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.

Joe’s greatest loves were his family, fishing, camping, motorcycles and his dogs. He enjoyed watching Nascar, going to stock car races, fish frys with his family and friends, taking trail cam pictures of deer, and building, tinkering and fixing things with his sons. He was an auto technician for over 40 years and most recently employed at Red Wing Chevrolet. Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy, two sons, Tanner and Thomas; his parents, Darrell and Geraldine Sturgis of Rochester; siblings: Ron (Helen) Sturgis of Rochester, Kathy (Stan) Little of Rapid City, SD, Marie (Jerry) Schmitt of Wanamingo, Joan Marcel of Wanamingo, Bernard (Jean) Sturgis of Rochester, Rose (Kurt) Julian of Rochester, Sue (Dwayne) Moechnig of Wanamingo, Peggy (Jeff) Allen of Rochester, Janet Howard of Rochester, and John (Lisa) Sturgis of Zumbro Falls; brothers-in-law: Frank Churchward of Chatfield, and Charles Churchward of Owatonna; sisters-in-law: Joan Phelps of Kasson, and Sharon Sharp of Pullman, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Joe.

He is preceded in death by brother, Tom Sturgis and sister, Pat Beighley; father-in-law, Warren Churchward and mother-in-law, Esther Churchward of Dodge Center; brothers-in-law: Phil Beighley, Roger Marcel, Jerry Meske, Glen Sharp, Edward Phelps and David McColley; nephew, Brian Beighley; and niece, Krista Allen.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com