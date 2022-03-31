Joseph “Joe” Golish

Joe Golish, age 37, of Minneapolis spread his angel wings and flew to Heaven March 26, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Joe had an adventurous spirit that was loathe to be tied down; whether it be skydiving or his travels abroad. He endeavored to expand his horizons, and this was evident in the way he engaged with the world and the ways which he thought. He was never limited by the boxes others would define themselves and his worldview reflected that. At his core, he was a well-natured, friendly, humorous, and loyal man who kept close confidence. He was passionate about sports; he was a cornhole champion, and loved to spend time at the ballfield. Joe especially tried to live in a way that would leave the world a better place for those to come. His quiet and genuine nature will be missed by those who knew him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Milly Golish; and uncle, Alan Golish. He is survived by his parents, Judy Golish and Jeffrey Leader; uncle, Rick Golish (Susan Welch); and many other loving family and friends (especially many close friends from Centennial High School class of 2002). Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, April 6, from 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM at BRADSHAW Funeral Services (3131 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis). Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 7 at 11:00 AM at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CHURCH (2836 – 33rd Avenue South) with visitation one hour prior to the service at church.