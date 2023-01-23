Joseph (Joe) T. Blindt, 92, of Rochester passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Covid.

Joe was born on November 17, 1930 to Ted and Florence (Nutt) Blindt in Montevideo, MN. He later moved with his parents and 4 siblings to Mankato. He married Mary Ann Grasser in 1951. They raised 5 children together and later divorced. Joe was stationed in Anchorage Alaska for two years while in the Army. Upon returning, he graduated from Mankato State College and started his long career with State Farm Insurance.

In 1980, Joe married Ruth Schlenker Kottke. After retiring from State Farm, they began traveling the US in their motorhome, later settling in Florida. Joe and Ruth loved taking cruises to different parts of the world and also enjoyed cooking. Joe spent many hours on the golf course and watching his favorite sports on tv.

In 2017 they decided it was time to be closer to family and moved back to Rochester and made their home at Shorewood. Joe is survived by his loving wife Ruth of 42 years, daughter Linda Starkson (Dave) of Peoria, AZ, daughter Nancy McIntosh (Robert) of Prescott, AZ, daughter Susan Arnold (Charlie) of Maplewood, MN, son Thomas Blindt (Shari) of St Paul, MN, son David Blindt (Pam) of Bristol, VA, stepson John Kottke of The Villages, FL and Tim Kottke (Diane) of Oronoco, MN. Additionally he is survived by grandchildren Melissa Anderson, Ryan Graham, Jessica Blindt, Nicole Graham, Brent Graham, Tyler Blindt, Delaney Blindt, Sam Blindt and great-grandchildren Abby Anderson, Jameson Graham, Logan Napieralski, Violet Anderson and Maysie Napieralski.

Joe donated his remains to the Mayo Clinic Body Donation Program so a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.