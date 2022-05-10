On May 3, 2022, Joseph Martin “Marty” Robertson passed at his home in Rochester surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was the son of Joseph Martin Robertson Sr. and Ruby Cates. He was born September 14, 1947 in Livorno, Italy.

Joseph graduated from El Molino High School in Forestville, CA. He went on to Santa Rosa Junior College. He then joined the US Army during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he went into trucking, then worked in manufacturing at McNeilus Steel and later IBM where he retired from in 2009.

On August 3, 1996 Joseph and Candace Rae Longsworth were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin and then lived in Rochester.

Joseph is survived by his wife Candace; 3 children, Tonya, Teresa and Christian; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Sam, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, mother-in-law and father-in-law and brother, Leon.

Joseph was a member of Autumn Ridge Church of Rochester and is now at home to be with his Lord.

Funeral service will be Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:00 am at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester with Pastors Karen Foster, Dale DePeel and Cory Papka officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview, MN.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements