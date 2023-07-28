Joseph S. Kamath

Joseph (Joey) Sequeira Kamath passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2023. He was 75 years old. He was born on April 13th, 1948 in Mangalore (India). His parents were James and Fifine Sequeira.

After completing high school at St. Joseph’s Jesuit Boys’ School in Bangalore (India) Joey earned a degree in Electrical Engineering in Perth (Australia) and the University of St. Thomas (MN). He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). Joey was the first Chair of the Engineering and Biology Society Chapter (Southern MN) from 2008-10 and was instrumental in starting this chapter.

Joey married Neeta (Sakhardande) on November 9th, 1974. Their careers took them to several countries before settling permanently in the United States in 1999. He was employed in the IT Department at Mayo Clinic from 1999 until his retirement in 2013. He volunteered to further computer skills and literacy to youth in this region through the BDPA Youth Computer Training Program.

He was a skilled track athlete, swimmer, field hockey and soccer player. He represented his High School and College with distinction. He was also certified by The Australian Football Association as a soccer referee. Joey was passionate about fishing and wine making. His epic barbecue cookouts will be greatly missed!

Parkinson’s Disease greatly limited his physical abilities, but his spirit remained strong and undaunted. He will be remembered for his gentle disposition, grace, courage and unfailing generosity.

Joey leaves behind his wife (Neeta), brothers Eustie (Valerie), Patrick (Janine), Gerard (Celia), his nephew Rhys and nieces Rhea, Rhynelle, Marielle, Rachel, Amika and Leah.

His family thanks the Mayo Clinic for the care provided over the years.

A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (5455 50th Ave NW, Rochester) on August 19th, 2023 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kamath family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.