Joseph T Streiff

Joseph Thomas Streiff, 65, died Sunday, November 27th, 2022 at home in Mesa, Arizona. Joe was born on July 4th, 1957 in Rochester, Minnesota to John E. and Catherine A. Streiff. He lived in Stewartville, Minnesota and moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 1968. He graduated from John Marshall high school and attended DeVry University in Phoenix, Arizona where he earned an associate’s degree in Medical Technology. Joe lived and raised his family in Rochester until August of 2019, then moved to Mesa, Arizona to retire.

Joe played hockey and golf, he was a member of a golf league with his brother Dave. Joe also helped coach his kid’s sports teams. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, hiking, biking, and tending to his plants. He listened to classic rock music on vinyl and would wake up singing Christmas songs no matter what time of year. Joe had a witty sense of humor. Family and friends meant everything to him.

Joseph married Denise Rae Wolf on September 5th, 1987. Joe worked the last 20 years at Mayo Clinic Rochester campus. Joe is survived by his wife, Denise and 3 children, Jacob (Cerenity) and one grandchild, Ava Ray, of Hammond, WI; Elizabeth (Traveil Collins), of Mesa, Arizona; Samuel, of Mesa, Arizona. Joe’s sister, Cindy (Peter Sandberg), of Rochester, MN; 5 brothers Dave, Tom (Deb), Matt, of Rochester, Minnesota; brother Dan (TJ), of Minneapolis, MN; his mother, Catherine Streiff of Rochester, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his father John Edward Streiff.

A celebration of life will take place in Rochester, Minnesota at a later date.