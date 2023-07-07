Joseph Walsh

Joseph Leonard Walsh was born on February 13,1934 in Fillmore Township, the son of Richard and Elsie Walsh. He married Marian Walsh (Kellogg) on his birthday in 1965, a union that lasted 58 years. Together, Joe and Marian had five children, Timothy (Pam), Kellie, Jody (Toby), James (Nichole), and Joseph (Brooke).

He was surrounded by the love of his wife and children as he passed. He is survived by 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Pat, and Josh (Hailey) Walsh, Matthew (Eujeana), Alison, and Joe (Saundra) Hinkle, and Truman, Keen, Tesla, and Roosevelt Walsh, and three great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Zander, and Emerson.

Joe was an Irish Catholic farmer, who cared for the land and his cattle, managing two Century Farm homesteads, continuing the tradition of his ancestors. He was faithfully devoted to the Catholic Church, saying the rosary weekly if not daily throughout his life. He also worked at Dayton Hudson stores, first in Rochester and then around the region, for more than 30 years. He was an honorable man.

Joe was raised in Fountain, MN and graduated from Preston High School in 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, his uncle Jimmy who greatly influenced his view of farming, and his three siblings, Mary, Paul, and Margaret. He is survived by his loving wife and family, sister Jean, and brother-in-law Morris (Sue).

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley, MN and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Ignatius with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial will be in St. Kilian Cemetery in Wykoff, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com