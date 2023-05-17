Josephine “Jo” Colter

Josephine “Jo” Marie Colter

March 21, 1927 - May 9, 2023

Jo was born on March 21, 1927 in Eagle Grove, Iowa, daughter of Thomas George Kingsley and Josephine Murray Kingsley. She married Francis Leo Colter on February 21, 1950.

She was employed by GMAC Mortgage Corporation in Waterloo, Iowa and retired in March 1992. After retirement she moved to Rochester, Minnesota.

Jo died at the age of 96 after several years of declining health.

She is survived by a son, Joseph Francis Colter of Rochester, Minnesota and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Francis, her parents, brother Louis J Kingsley, and her sister Margaret Duffy.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Madonna Towers Chapel in Rochester. Visitation to be held one hour prior to the Mass on Monday.

