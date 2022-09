Aug. 13, 1988 - Aug. 30, 2022

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Josephine (Olson) Shaffer, 34, Wesley Chapel, Fla., formerly Rochester, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Spring Hill.

A celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, at Bear Creek Park in Rochester.