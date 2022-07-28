Josephine R. Kvittem

Josephine (Josie) R. Kvittem of Rochester, MN died on July 27, 2022.

Josie was born in Gilman, MN to Adam and Selma (Imbiorski) Helmin. She moved to Rochester in 1950. Josie married Juel B. Kvittem in 1953 and they had seven children. Juel died in 1965. Josie worked at the St. Marys Hospital and Methodist Hospital for 24 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Josie enjoyed volunteering at the Civic Theatre, was a member of a Red Hat Group, American Businesswomen’s Association for 34 years, the Senior Center and Park Tower Social Club. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and making wedding cakes.

Josephine is survived by her children, Allen (Debra) Kvittem, Glenn (Deb) Kvittem, Earl (Deborah) Kvittem, Diane (Bill) Wassink, Mark (Diane) Kvittem, all of Rochester, and Sandra (Joseph) Neumann of Chisago City; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Imelda Liesen of Paynesville and Ann Sluss of Mounds View; and sister-in-law, Elaine Helmin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Selma Helmin; sisters, Odilia, Bernadette, Colette (Elmer), Connie and Marie; brothers, Chester and Al (Renea), Peter (Emma), Sylvester (Jean), and Francis; children, Sandra and James; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahn officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

