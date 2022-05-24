Joshua A. Holmes

Joshua Aaron Holmes, 47, died unexpectedly at home on May 20, 2022. The family is deeply saddened by the loss of such a wonderful man, husband, father, brother, uncle, and son. Joshua Aaron was born during a late spring snowstorm to David and Virginia Holmes in Rochester, MN. He graduated from John Marshall high School, St. Olaf College, and the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences.

After graduating with a master’s degree in Physical Therapy Josh spent career pursuing his life-long goals. His brother recalls Josh providing assistant to classmates in grade school. Josh had a gift of helping others by providing compassionate care the to the Rochester community. He started his career at OMC Medical Center and then work weekends at the Mayo Clinic in the rehabilitation unit. In, 2012 Josh fulfilled a life-long dream when he founded, Achieve Results Physical Therapy, a private out-patient physical practice. He provided treatments to improve their quality of life, bringing them back to mobility, to help them recovery from surgery and to instill confidence that they could resume their lives before injury. He did this with compassion, skill, humor, and a daily “fun fact” for his patients and staff. He prided himself upon serving the veterans and breast cancer survivors as he believed everyone deserved to be treated with kindness and worked tirelessly because he loved his profession. He had an incredible work ethic that will forever be remembered.

When Josh wasn’t healing, he loved spending time at the family cabin, enjoying his family and friends who joined. Josh loved to boat, fish, hunt, golf, camp and spent his life enjoying those things while ensuring everyone got a good laugh. He loved doing dishes at family gatherings and making amazing burgers. He had a great sense of humor and an extreme love of family. His favorite time of the day was in the morning as the sun rose because it reminded him, he lived another day.

Josh married the love of his life, Jill, in 2002. They have three children Jess, Tucker and Eli who are his pride and joy. He supported their life in all their fullness-he cheered them on in their pursuits of excellence at home, in school and in life. He leaves us too early as his work was not done.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents David and Ethel Holmes; Edmund and Mary Helen Zuehlke.

He is survived by his parents, David and Virginia (Zuehlke) Holmes; his brothers, David (Trey) Richard and wife Sarah (Thompson) Holmes, Nathaniel Holmes, and favorite sister Jessica (Holmes) Noe and her husband Jess. His in-laws, John and Ann Lograsso, and Peter and Rebecca Birk; his sister and brother-in laws; aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and college buddies of which there are too many to name, but you all know who you are.

Josh was loved by so many. He was inspiration to those who knew him, a friend to most and always went out of his way to help others.

A visitation will be held at Ranfranz & Vine funeral homes in Rochester on Thursday May 26, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held Friday May 27, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester at 11:00am with a one-hour visitation beforehand starting at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family and the children will determine what organization to donate in memory of their father.