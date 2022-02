March 29, 1981 - Feb. 7, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. - Joshua J. Williams, 40, Austin, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 7, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel in Austin. Pastor Daryl Steinbrink will officiate.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.