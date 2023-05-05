Joyce E. Miller

Joyce Miller, 95 of Kellogg, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gundersen - St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Wabasha, MN.

She is survived by her children: John (Diane), Mary (Len) Bortke, Cindy (Joe) Maghrak, J.R. (Micki), Eugene (Mary), Dennis (Dana), Robert (Cathy), Jeannie (Tom) Tulip, and Duane (Betty); grandchildren: Michael (Elizabeth), Matthew, Brent (Taylor), Aaron (Courtney), Mac (Morgan), Courtney, Katie (Luke), Cameron, Marissa (Ed), Lauren (Domenic), and Logan; and great-grandchild Emery and Stella; and sister-in-law Rita Norton.

She was preceded in death by her husband Romaine; son Jim; parents Aiden (Gertrude) Norton; siblings: Janice (Bernard) Lager, Pat (Anita) Norton, Marilyn (Warren) Blomquist, and Frank Norton; father-in-law Ray (Thea) Miller; brother-in-law Darrell (Martha) Miller; and sister-in-law Dorothy Miller.

Joyce was born February 23, 1928, and grew up on a farm in rural Kellogg (Conception). After graduating from Plainview High School, she attended nurses training school in Minneapolis for her LPN. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Wabasha, and later at the Health Care Center where she was a resident for the last 4.5 years of her life.

She married Romaine on June 18, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Church, rural Kellogg. They raised their 10 children in Kellogg and were married 71 years. Joyce lived a life of faith, family, and community. She taught her children to volunteer, think of others, treat everyone with respect, and to be grateful. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, canning, fishing, baseball, and being of service to others. We loved you dearly and now we will miss you dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kellogg with Rev. Prince Raja officiating. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Kellogg, MN.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefer memorials to St. Agnes Catholic Church or St. Agnes Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.