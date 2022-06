June 28, 1932 - May 29, 2022

LITTLETON, Colo. - Joyce Juhnke, 89, Littleton, Colo., died Sunday, May 29, in her home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Waltham, Minn. The Rev. Barbara Shea will officiate. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.