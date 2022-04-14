Joyce M. Growden

Joyce Marie Growden, 83, of Rochester, passed away April 11, 2022 at The Mayo Clinic, Methodist Hospital.

Joyce was born January 20, 1939 in Rochester to George and Luella (Newell) Befort. She was a graduate of Lourdes High School and went on to obtain her Associates Degree from Winona State University. Joyce worked as a CNA for various nursing homes before retiring from Madonna Towers. Joyce enjoyed listening to Country and Western music and watching British mystery movies. Joyce loved spending time with her family and especially gathering at the holidays to celebrate together. She was a wonderful caregiver, a peacemaker and was always generous with her time. Joyce was a compassionate, classy woman with a sweet spirit. She had the knack of making everyone feel special with her thoughtfulness and giving personality. Joyce also had an enormous memory which helped in the wonderful stories she would share with friends and family. Above all, Joyce was a proud and devoted wife, mother and memaw.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Randy Growden; children, David (Sheila) Hudgins of Indianapolis, IN, Patty (Derek) Oeser of Rock Island, TN, Holly (Kyle) Kirschman of Mankato, MN, Todd (Linda) Kiefer of Rochester, MN, Cameron Growden of Portland, OR and Collin Growden of Fargo, ND; six grandchildren, Brandy Lux, Leia Hudgins, Matthew Hudgins, Nathan Bailey, Malachy Bloom and Makaio Bloom; seven great-grandchildren and brother, Danny Befort of Shreveport, LA. Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Mike Hudgins and by her parents.

