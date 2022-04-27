Joyce Marie Brotherton, 88, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2:51am, peacefully at Samaritan Bethany, with her daughters Tami and Terri by her side, holding her hands.

Joyce was born in Council Bluffs Iowa on April 19, 1934, to Kenneth and Myrtle (Jones) Taylor. She was the oldest of 6 children. Joyce attended school in Council Bluffs with classmates from the class of ’52.

Joyce worked at Woolworth’s lunch counter in Council Bluffs Iowa, until she married Darrell R. Brotherton in January of 1954, they later divorced in 1970. Joyce raised their 3 children: Michael Ray Brotherton, Tamara Lea (Martin) and Terri Dean (Brett) Ehlenfeldt, settling in Rochester Minnesota in 1973. Joyce worked tirelessly at several jobs to support her family, finally retiring from Rochester Armored Car in 2004.

Joyce loved spending time with her family, including her various fur babies. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, and baking; teaching many of those skills to her children and grandchildren.

Joyce was lovingly referred to her grandchildren and her great grandchildren as “GG”.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father and mother, Kenneth and Myrtle (Shorty) Taylor; her brother, Phil Taylor; 2 sisters, JoAnn (Dave) Andrews and Judy Woods; brother-in-law, John McCullough; and her son, Mike.

Joyce is survived by her 2 daughters, Tami Martin and Terri (Brett) Ehlenfeldt; her sister, Carol (Kay) McCullough; her brother, Larry (Sherry) Taylor; sister-in-law, Sandy Taylor; brother-in-law, Fred Woods; 6 Grandchildren and several adoring great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Joyce’s life hosted by her daughters, Tami and Terri, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Community Celebration Church, 27337 County Hwy 34 Kasson, MN with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Milton cemetery in Mantorville, MN. You are invited to join a live stream of Joyce’s service starting at 10:50 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sA5soOqqOVY&authuser=0.

Joyce’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Samaritan Bethany and to Seasons Hospice for all their wonderful care.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St. SE Kasson, MN 55944, (507) 634-6510, www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com. Blessed be her memory.