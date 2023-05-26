Joyce Marie Russell, 81, of Kasson, MN passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Joyce was born on January 8, 1942, in Olmsted Co., MN to Christian Otto Spitzack and Opal Mae (Parker) Spitzack. She grew up in Rochester, MN before she moved to Kasson. She worked for many years at Erdmann’s County Market and at the Brass Lantern. She enjoyed fishing, reading, and most of all spending time with her beloved dogs, Hamilton and Chico and cat, Meow Meow.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Donald Russell, Jr.; brothers, David Spitzack and Robert Baumgard, sister, Debra Baumgard; her sons, Robert (Julene) Ellefson, Keith (Suzann) Ellefson, Roger (Jessie) Allen, and Kelly (Liz) Allen; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Robert Baumgard; and brothers, Chris and Harry “Butch” Spitzack, and one great-grandchild.

Joyce will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th Street SE, Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be her memory.