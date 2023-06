July 13, 1943 - June 8, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Joyce Miland, 79, Spring Valley, Minn., died Thursday, June 8, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley. Father Marreddy Pothireddy will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.