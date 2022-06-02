Joyce William Bucher, 96, of Rochester, formerly of Zumbrota, Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022 at Shorewood Commons in Rochester.

Joyce was born March 13, 1926 to Edward and Myrtle (nee Schulz) Bucher. He was a 1944 graduate of Zumbrota High School where he played and excelled in football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, Joyce enlisted in the military and served his country as a Master Sergeant in the US Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Joyce married Phyllis Larson on September 26, 1953 at Spring Garden Lutheran Church in rural Cannon Falls. Joyce and Phyllis farmed in Minneola Township until 1975, when they moved to Zumbrota and Joyce built the first car wash in town. Joyce was the first Zoning Administrator and Agricultural Inspector for Goodhue County. He served as a township clerk for 30 years and served on the Zumbrota city council. He was a member and on the church council of Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota and prior to that of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Minneola. At the time of his death, he was a member of Resurrection and Life Lutheran Church in Rochester. Joyce enjoyed fishing, playing cards, especially cribbage, taking daily walks, and enjoyed the game of golf well into his 80s. He loved watching all the Minnesota sports teams. Joyce had a wonderful sense of humor, a humble heart and was a man of strong faith and character. He taught and instilled steadfast values of always doing the right thing. Joyce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Joyce is survived by his sons, Paul (Christel) Bucher of Rochester, David (Cindy) Bucher of Owatonna and Michael (Nancy) Bucher of Owatonna; grandchildren, Tina (Adam) Branstad, Jon Bucher, Shae (fiancé, Jared Giese) Bucher, Jordan Bucher, Shelby Bucher, Casey Bucher and Ian Langeberg; one great-grandson, Chayton Novotny, and sister, Carol (Steve) Chamberlin of Edina. Joyce was preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis; sisters, Ethelyn Olson, Verona Wood, Elaine Gibson and Alice Thorie, and brother Wayne Bucher.

A memorial service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 223 East Ave., Zumbrota, MN 55992. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. The Rev. Wayne Schoch will be officiating with burial at Zumbrota Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to the charity of donor’s choice. To share a special memory or condolence to the family, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com