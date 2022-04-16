Judith A. Pavek

Judith “Judy” Ann Pavek, 77, of Kenyon, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.

She was born June 22, 1944 in Faribault, Minnesota the daughter of Benjamin and Arloine (Torsdahl) Rehnke. She grew up in Kenyon and attended Kenyon Schools through high school.

On December 2, 1961, she married Gary Pavek at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. Judy was a Licensed Practical Nurse receiving her Associates Degree in Nursing from technical college in Rochester.

Judy’s nursing career included nursing at the State School in Faribault and the Kenyon Sunset Home. She then worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Hiner in Kenyon and completed her working career in 2009 as the Office Manager for Lyle Wendroth at the State Farm Insurance office in Kenyon.

Judy loved fishing, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and baking Christmas cookies. She was an avid lover of music and enjoyed many concerts by the St. Paul Orchestra. Spending time at the cabin on Cass Lake was also a favorite of hers. She spent many hours exploring the woods looking for Lady Slippers. Judy loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was devoted to attending as many of their activities no matter how far she had to travel.

Judy was involved in the Kenyon community serving on the Board of Directors for the Kenyon Sunset Home and the Kenyon Planning Commission.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Pavek of Kenyon; daughters, Gwen (Layne) Buckingham of Wanamingo and Dawn (Matt) Wiegand of Stillwater; grandchildren, Nolan Buckingham, Cora (Justin) Cromer, Olivia (Todd) Buckingham, Seth Buckingham, Ben (Chelsea) Wiegand, Joe Wiegand and Emily Wiegand; great grandchildren, Hunter and Charlotte Buckingham, Axel Jed and Zeke Markham, Riley Morris and Harvey and Wren Wiegand; brother, Jerald Rehnke of Hastings; three nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Arloine Rehnke.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Monday, April 18th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at the church prior to the service. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Gol Lutheran Church with Pastor Marvin Kormann officiating. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery in Kenyon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Kenyon Senior Living.