Judith Ann Zimmerman

Judith (Judy) Zimmerman passed away on March 23, 2022 in Rochester, Minnesota. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Garden on March 29, 2022.

Judy was born November 3, 1932 in Dows, Iowa to Donald J. and Edna Ruth (Scott) Warner. She grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951.

Judy married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Zimmerman on October 21, 1950. They were blessed with two sons and a daughter. They resided in Des Moines until moving to Rochester in 1967.

Judy is survived by her son Russ of Rochester, MN, Daughter Robbin (Nita) Warner of Blaine, MN, Grandson Taylor, Daughter-In-Law Lisa, great grand daughters Anastasia and Lillian - all in Ft. Collins, CO and sister-in-law Marla Davis of Altoona, IA. She was preceded in death by husband Charles, Jan 6, 2011 and son Ron, Dec 9, 2018.

Mahn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospital or a charity of your choice.