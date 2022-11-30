Judith Ellen Brown, 80, of Rochester, MN, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Judy was born March 27, 1942 in Duluth, MN to Clifford and Evelyn (Benson) Johnson. She moved to Minneapolis and then to Rochester with her parents. She graduated in the second class of Rochester John Marshall High School in 1960. She married William R. “Bill” Brown March 7, 1964. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Johnson Printing Company, a family-owned business founded in 1953 by her father.

Judy spent her spare time knitting prayer shawls, knitting wash clothes, and sewing doll clothes. She spent time serving coffee on Sundays at church and was involved in the finance committee at Zumbro Lutheran Church. Judy also spent countless hours watching her grandchildren grow, attending their activities and being a “grandma taxi” to her youngest granddaughter. She was active with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts with her children as a leader, supportive “cheering” section and mentor.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Brown; her daughters, Brenda Brown of Rochester, MN, and Heidi (Michael) Durham of Palmer, AK; her granddaughters, Katie Nasser and Ella Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael “Mike” Brown who passed away 8/26/2007 in a motorcycle accident.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on December 1, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on December 2, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church with visitation to continue one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, or Zumbro Lutheran Church.

