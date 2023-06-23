Judith K. Bader

Judith “Judy” Bader, 78, long-time resident of Rochester, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Towerlight Senior Living in St. Louis Park, where she had most recently been living.

Born Judith Kay Wilson on June 15, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Bernilda Schwarz and Edward Wilson. After living in Millville for a time, Judy spent the rest of her life in Rochester where she graduated from John Marshall High School. Judy was married and divorced, first to Gary Nickerson (1964-1989) and again to Richard Bader (2001-2003).

Judy worked for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 30 years. She made many friends over those years and took great pride in her work. Judy retired in 2010, at which time she was able to focus her full attention on her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She made it clear that her greatest joy came from being a mother to her only child, Jennifer, and a grandmother to her two grandchildren who were the “light of her life.”

Judy was known as a kind, fun-loving person with a tremendous sense of humor and a boisterous, infectious laugh. She was always quick to laugh at herself, which created many entertaining moments that her family will always cherish. When she was not spending time with her grandchildren, old friends and neighbors, Judy loved being “Up North”, doing home projects, visiting antique shops, gardening, baking, playing board games (Yahtzee and Scrabble, especially), as well as listening (and singing along) to “the oldies” and country music.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Bartleson, of St. Louis Park; grandchildren, Abigail “Abby” and Charles “Cal”; sisters, Jill (Dick) Lueck of Medina, and Cathy (Dan) Swenningson of Rochester; brother, Todd Schwarz of Rochester; sister-in-law, Sharon Wilson of Minnetrista; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Bernilda “Bernie” Schwarz; father, Edward Wilson; stepfather, Richard “Dick” Schwarz; and beloved brother, Edward “Butch” Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester on Wednesday, June 28, at 2:00 PM, with a visitation beginning one hour prior and a reception following. If so desired, memorials may be directed to www.CurePSP.org.