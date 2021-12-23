Judith Kleinbach, 79 of Minnesota City died Monday, December 20, 2021 at Cottagewood Senior Community surrounded by her family.

Judy was born July 15, 1942 to Kenneth and Laura (Krage) Smith in Houston, TX. She graduated from Winona High School in 1960. On May 13, 1961, she married David Kleinbach in Winona. Together they successfully ran Dave’s Truck Repair for 38 years. On July 12, 2014, the love of her life, David, died after 53 years of marriage.

Judy was a wonderful baker and loved her beautiful flower gardens.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Brent) Samb of Rochester; son, Michael Kleinbach of La Crescent; two grandchildren, David (Eleyna) Samb of Kasson and Steven (Nikki) Samb of Eagan; three great-grandchildren, Mariella, Kaycen & Lily; sister, Janet (Danny) Scharmer of Winona; brother, Pete (Lois) Smith of California and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David; parents; two sisters, Laura & Elizabeth; brother, Stewart and great-grandson, Kelden Samb.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview, led by Funeral Celebrant, Ashley Czaplewski. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Minnesota City. Memorials are preferred to Cottagewood Senior Community, A.B.L.E., Inc. or Heartland Hospice. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. www.hofffuneral.com.