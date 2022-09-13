Judy A. Bohlen

Judy Bohlen (76) of Rochester - A Life Well Lived

Judy Ann (Gilkison) Bohlen, 76, of Rochester passed away Saturday (9/10) surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Judy lived an extraordinary life filled with love, travel, and long friendships.

Judy was born September 26, 1945 in Portland, Oregon. She married the love of her life, Donald Robert Bohlen, in Rock Dell, MN in 1967. They had a wonderful marriage during which they were called to care for 22 various foster children along with their son, Andy. Judy worked at IBM in Rochester for many years, worked as an LPN in the Mayo Outpatient Dialysis Unit, and ended her full-time working career as a travel agent for Hobbit Travel. Being a travel agent afforded the opportunity to travel with friends around the world. Her love of travel was only outshined by her love for her job as Nana to her two grandsons. They ended every conversation with “Love you so much it never stops.”

She is survived by her son, Andy and his wife Lisa of Lakeville, two grandchildren in college, Colten (23), and Aiden (19), siblings Tedd (LuAnn) Gilkison, Peggy (Ron) Wencl, and Timm Gilkison, stepsisters - Juile (Rich) Roach, and Donna (Lloyd) Knutson, Close friends - Cathy Ruggeberg, Ellen Dahl, Joyce Knutson, Dianne Kearns, Cora Day, Mary Kuehn, extended family, and all the many friends at Fontaine Towers. She was a loving, kind, and generous person that touched so many lives.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don, Rusty (baby boy), another baby boy, her parents Clyle (Mike) and Dorothy Gilkison, Bernice Gilkison (stepmother), Carol Lawson (sister), and close friends Addy and Norma.

The funeral will be held on Monday September 19th at Autumn Ridge Church in the Timothy Chapel located at 3611 Salem Rd SW Rochester, MN. A remembrance gathering will begin at 10:00 AM and funeral service at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon to celebrate her life. There will not be a procession. A private family graveside burial will take place after the luncheon at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

In lieu of memorials to the family, feel free to make a contribution to the American Red Cross or Disabled American Veterans Association.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Judy may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com