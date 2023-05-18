Judy Ann Bedtka, 76, of Dover died Monday, May 15, 2023 at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester. Judy was born May 28, 1946 in Rochester to Donald and Celia (Pahl) Bedtka. She lived with her mother until her mother’s death in 1999. Judy then lived with her foster mom, Lillian Farnsworth, in Rochester, until returning to Dover last year to live with her sister, Doris.

Family meant everything to Judy. She was proud of her family and treasured Holidays together. Judy had a mischievous way about her. She “liked what she liked’ and was known for her “endearing oddities.” There were a lot of people who loved and cared for her. She was little in stature, but big in heart.

Survivors include her sister Doris Duellman of Dover, her foster mother, Lillian Farnsworth of Rochester, a nephew and niece, Chad (Heather) Duellman, and Tasha Duellman (Dan), and their families, Jackson, Isabel, Aundrea, Drew, Braydin, McKinnlee, and Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services to remember Judy will be 11 am. Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. A reception will follow services at the funeral home. www.hofffuneral.com.