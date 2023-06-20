Judy Ann (Olson) Zilm, age 63, passed away June 17, 2023, due to complications from a stroke.

Judy was born April 9, 1960, in Zumbrota, Minnesota. Of the many activities that kept Judy busy while growing up she especially enjoyed playing saxophone in the band, camping with the girl scouts, 4-H and church activities. After graduating from Zumbrota High School in 1978, her compassionate, generous nature led to working many years as an amazing caregiver in the health care field. Judy helped countless people and families and was always there for anyone in need.

Judy enjoyed life and of her many hobbies she will be remembered for her love of collecting cookie jars. She loved “scoring” at on-line auction and yard sales where she found treasures to give to her many friends and family. Judy enjoyed camping, fishing attending rock’n’roll concerts and traveling the Midwest with Don to attend Case Antique Tractor shows. Judy had a deep love for animals of all kinds but especially dogs, cats, chickens and cows.

Judy is survived by her husband Don, sons Matt Robbins (Heidi), Den Robbins, Tom Robbins (Amanda), 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, her sisters Joy Olson (Brent Hayes) and June Ewert (Mark), close cousins Charlotte Nelson, Dennis Post, and Tonie Hanenberger, many nieces, nephews, cousins, many close friends that she considered family and her “fur babies” Dolly, Ella and Fred. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lil Holland and Clyde Olson, sister and best friend Jean Hagedorn and niece Claire Daffinrud.

Judy had a gift for making friends everywhere she went. Judy’s life was a blessing and her memory is a treasure. She was loved and will be deeply missed by her many family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of both Judy and her sister Jean at the Zumbrota VFW on Saturday, June 24th from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM