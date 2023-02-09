Judy Ann (Vroman) Evertts

Judy Evertts, 80, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her Big Lake home with her family by her side. She was born August 23, 1942, in Rochester, MN, to Harry and Phyllis Vroman. Judy loved gardening, fishing, counted-cross stitch and reading.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Michael) delaCruz, Susan (Darion) Harren; twin-brother, Jerry Vroman; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nephew, and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Dennis Day, and sister-in-law, Karen Vroman.

Judy chose to be cremated. Graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN at a later date.

Serving the family is Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel of Monticello, MN. 763-295-2918. www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com