99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Judy Ann (Vroman) Evertts

63e546123667da47c4ab62e6.jpg
Published February 09, 2023 02:03 PM
Share

Judy Evertts, 80, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her Big Lake home with her family by her side. She was born August 23, 1942, in Rochester, MN, to Harry and Phyllis Vroman.  Judy loved gardening, fishing, counted-cross stitch and reading.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Michael) delaCruz, Susan (Darion) Harren; twin-brother, Jerry Vroman; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nephew, and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Dennis Day, and sister-in-law, Karen Vroman.

Judy chose to be cremated. Graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN at a later date.

Serving the family is Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel of Monticello, MN. 763-295-2918. www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com

Modulist Image