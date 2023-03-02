Judy Hessig Pressnall passed away peacefully at home with her family and friends present on November 10th, 2022. She was born Judith Bell Hessig on September 13th, 1948, in Rochester Minnesota to Harry and Betty Hessig. She attended Edison, Central, and John Marshall Highschool, graduating in 1966.

On February 2nd, 1968, she married Gregory “Tony” Pressnall, and they celebrated 52 years together. Judy started working at “Ma Bell” in 1966 and at Mayo Clinic Telecommunications in 1987 until her retirement in 2012, returning part time until 2017.

She loved her family, friends, antiques, old “moldy” books, and of course, eating out. Judy was an accomplished author and artist in her own right. Often sharing her works with family and friends.

She is survived by her 2 sons Jeffery and Scott Pressnall of Rochester, 5 grandchildren Nikita, Benjamin, Gavin, Anthony, and Nadia Pressnall all of Rochester and one great grandson Dolan. One sister Lora Lawson (Rene) of Fountain Hills AZ. One brother John Hessig (Kaye) of Rochester.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tony, her parents Betty and Harry Hessig and a nephew James Hessig.

To honor her wishes, her body was donated to Mayo Clinic and a private family service will be held at a later date.