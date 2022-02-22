Judy Kay Baier, 65, of Rochester, MN died Monday, February 21, 2022 at her home.

Judy was born December 21, 1956, in Rochester, MN to Donald and Agnes (Wright) Theel. Judy graduated from Mayo High School in 1975. On May 16, 1986, she married Gerald Baier of Rochester at the Little Brown Church of Iowa. The couple has been married for 36 years, and during those years raised one son, Jeffrey Baier.

Judy loved to spend time camping as well as entertaining family and friends. She was always very generous to others and always looking out for everyone. As a young girl, she loved horses and enjoyed riding them with her siblings.

She is survived by her husband Gerald Baier; son, Jeffrey Baier of Rochester, MN; grandson, Colter Baier; siblings, Ron (Sheryl) Theel of St. Charles, MO, Donna (Ted) Pilgrim of Rochester, MN, Dale Theel of Rochester, MN, and Russell (Judy) Theel of Rochester, MN. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Donald and Agnes Theel and her brother Lloyd Theel.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.