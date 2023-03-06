Judy Kruempel

Judith Iola Kruempel, 86, of St. Charles died Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Seasons Hospice in Rochester. Judy was born August 12, 1936 in Wadena to Ole and Judith (Ferdine) Hove. She moved with her family to St. Charles at the age of 8. On June 18, 1955, Judy married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Kruempel, at Faith Lutheran Church in St Charles, where they made their home. At the age of 17 Judy had major heart surgery, and was advised not to have children. She ended up having six. She went to secretarial school in Winona and worked for St. Charles Public Schools. For several years Judy did day care in her home, as a stay-at-home mother. At the age of 40 Judy decided to go back to school, receiving her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate from Rochester Vocational School. She worked for 18 years at Methodist and St. Mary’s Hospitals, before retiring in 1998. She then worked at Curves.

Judy and Gene are charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Charles. She was proud of being charter members of Faith Lutheran Church in St. Charles also, in which she was very active on church council, Women of Faith, Stewardship and others. She was an active member of the St. Charles Lions Club for many years, in addition to Homemakers, Friends of the Library, Seasons Hospice volunteer, St. Charles Resource Center volunteer and delivered Meals on Wheels. Judy loved camping, first with their tent. Later with the pickup camper, before buying their first motorhome, which she drove, and traveling to various locations with Gene, as well as other camping groups. Judy also enjoyed the yearly family vacations at Breezy Point Resort. Gene and Judy helped start up a 500-card club, enjoying its many monthly get together and travels with the group to Alaska, the Caribbean, Las Vegas and Breezy Point. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crochet and crafting, as well as walks and coffee with friends, tending her outdoor flowers, watching grandkids play sports or just sitting on her front porch swing watching people go by.

Judy is survived by her husband, Gene, their six children, Michael (Laurie) Kruempel of Shoreview; Pamela (Ken) Hulse of Scottsdale; Pat (Kyle) Kieffer of St. Charles; Paula (Dave) Braun of St. Charles; Penny (Steve) Sobczak of Brooklyn Park; and Kathy (Eric) Ask of Kasson. She loved her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; Leslie (Nic); Michael (Abigail), Henry and August; Jenna; Justin and Kayson; Tyler (Annie), Ryder and Deegan; Nicole (Casey), Daltyn, and Taylyn; Anthony (Greta), Cooper and Paxton; Shane (Arielle) Liam and Dawson; Cody (Alicia); David; Kelly; Ashley; Jzona (Justin); Kennedy; and Carter. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Slavin, a sister, Marie Shank Balcome, brothers Bill, Virgil, Eldon, and Willard “Bud”.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Charles Bible Church with the Reverend Doug Hedman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles, as well as an hour before services at the church. www.hofffuneral.com.

The family would prefer memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Charles