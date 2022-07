April 24, 1949 - June 22, 2022

ST PAUL, Minn. - Judy Prohaska, 73, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, June 22, in Our Lady of Peace Hospice from cancer.

A service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Maine Presbyterian Church near Underwood, Minn. Burial will follow in Silent Vale Cemetery.