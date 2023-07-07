Judy Skarie of Moseley, VA died July 5th, 2023, after a courageous battle with chronic kidney disease and almost 6 years of dialysis. She is survived by her husband, Chuck and two children: daughter, Laura Skarie of Moseley, VA and son, Paul Skarie (Jennifer) of Stoddard, WI. She also had three grandsons that she loved dearly Jackson Skarie, Moseley, VA, Conor and Griffin Skarie, Stoddard, WI.

Judy was born January 13, 1942, to William and Elfa Kochenderfer in Winona, MN and grew up in Fountain City, WI near the mighty Mississippi River. After graduation she attended both Valparaiso University for her under grad and UW-Stout where she obtained her master’s degree. Her professional career was incredibly diverse beginning at Northern States Power in Grand Forks, ND before transferring with them to Rochester, MN. She worked at People’s Co-op Power in the home service field and even after leaving continued to curate their annual bake-off and cookbook.

It was in Rochester, MN where she met Chuck who was a teacher in Dodge Center, MN. They were married on August 2nd, 1969, and would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year. Soon after their wedding they flew to Germany where Chuck had taken a job with the US military teaching. They spent the next year exploring Germany and many of the surrounding countries together.

Upon their return they accepted teaching positions in Byron, MN, built their family and remained very active in their community before moving to Moseley, VA in 2010.

Judy accomplished so many things during her life; she tried her hand at small business ownership, she achieved her goal to visit all 50 states and many countries, she loved cooking for her family and friends, hosting every holiday, sewing and quilting and had the best garden where all the kids would come and sneak into her raspberry patch.

Judy’s connection to the Mississippi river continued, for many years Judy and Chuck enjoyed the lake life and she was happy to see the love of peaceful water passed down to her children. She enjoyed visiting her son and daughter-in-law’s lake cabin and spending time with family, especially her grandsons, on the boat or spending hours playing 10 to 1 during bouts of rain. Judy was a silent master of the cards and sent many away from the table defeated. She has always been very active in her church both in Minnesota and Virginia as her care for others extended beyond her immediate family.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Linda. The funeral will be Saturday July 15th, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 9800 W. Huguenot Rd. Richmond, VA. There will be light food serviced after the service in the fellowship hall.