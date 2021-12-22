Julaine “Jill” Winkels

Julaine R. “Jill” Winkels – Rock Dell

Julaine Rosalie Winkels, 70, of Rock Dell, MN died Monday, December 20, 2021 after a hard-fought year-long battle with lung cancer. She passed at home in her own bed, at her farm, surrounded by her husband and daughters. Jill was born on April 21, 1951 in Rochester, MN to Clinton and Martha (Moen) Stensrud and was raised on a dairy farm in Rock Dell, MN. She graduated from Hayfield High School in 1969 and married Richard G. “Dick” Winkels on May 11, 1974. The couple lived together on their hobby farm in Rock Dell a few miles from her birth home for the past 47 years.

Jill was a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters until 1989, when she began a career at First Supply Rochester where she worked as the Showroom Manager. In 2003 she transitioned to retail sales utilizing her exceptional ability to connect with all types of people until her retirement in 2020.

Jill loved spending time at home on the farm mowing the lawn, gardening, and hosting family gatherings. She and Dick found great joy traveling with friends, having a good meal at a restaurant, and spending time with their grandchildren. She was a bright light in this world who had a great enthusiasm for life and love of spending time with people. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Winkels; two daughters Lindsay (Brian) Lueck of Rochester and Emily (Nate) Timm of Inver Grove Heights; two grandchildren Malcolm and Nolan Timm; one sister Judi (Jim) Blahnik of Egg Harbor, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents Clinton and Martha Stensrud and one nephew Matthew Blahnik.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14th, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Masks and social distancing practices will be required. The immediate family will attend a private burial following the reception after service. The funeral service will also be live-streamed at the Macken Funeral Home, River Park Chapel YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend or do not feel comfortable attending in person. Link: https://youtu.be/Nr8T_0B7vYA.

Jill requested that in lieu of flowers she would prefer memorials be sent to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

