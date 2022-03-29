Juleena “Jo” Margaret (Aeschliman) Burton

Born early as a premie on September 23, 1942, Jo left her time here with us early as well — far too early in fact, passing away at St. Marys Hospital on March 26, 2022 at the young age of 79, after a massive heart attack, leaving us with broken hearts of our own.

A woman of many words, often loud thanks to her Aeschliman upbringing and mixed perfectly with her boisterous laughter and sass, it’s difficult to think how to squeeze all the words we want to say about her into what some would say is a testimony to her life — but we’re choosing to refer to it as a documented celebration for all she was. Because if you knew our mom, wife, sister, grandma, aunt, and great friend — you know there’s no amount of words to do her, and all she was to each of us, justice.

In stride with her tendency to do things earlier than some, after living her childhood in Wadena, IA, Jo met and married Tom Clemas at the young age of 17. Together they had three children, Sherry (Mark) Brackenwagen of Grand Ledge, MI, Mary Clemas of Sterling, VA, and Dominic Clemas of Plymouth, MN. They later divorced after moving to Rochester, MN. It was there that Jo met the love of her life, Darrell Burton at The Hollywood Bar downtown in 1967. Beautiful and charismatic as she was, Darrell knew she’d be the perfect date to his upcoming Policeman’s Ball — which is where they spent the evening of their first date. The rest was history as they married less than a year later in 1968, most recently celebrating their 53rd Wedding Anniversary. Along with two sons from Darrell’s previous marriage, Scott Burton of Hammond, MN and Steve (Michelle) Burton of Rochester, MN, they completed their family with two children of their own, Jeff Burton of Rochester, MN and Kristin (Fil) Haskins of Rochester, MN.

A woman of style and beauty who never seemed to age, Jo spent time professionally as a beautician, after attending beauty school at The Golden Comb. She was our family’s own beautician, often pulling up a stool in the kitchen for a quick trim, a stylish bowl cut, or even a trendy perm. Her captivating and loving personality pulled you in as a guest of hers anywhere she waitressed or bartended at later in life. If you were lucky enough to be at a table of hers at her dear friend Tony’s restaurant, The Rainbow Cafe in Rochester, you’d find yourself back and asking to be placed in her section.

Throughout her life, Jo blessed so many of us with the incredible cooking and baking talents that came along with her maiden name of Aeschliman — where food is love, and love is food. Desserts, pies, bars, hot dishes, soups, and her special Ginger Snap Cookies (that were the softest around) filled our bellies, often made specially for a friend or family member personally delivered with time for a visit. Jo knew of the best deals in town, as well as the best garage sale finds! She was a card shark that could beat the best of them playing cards at many family reunions, and most recently winning a cribbage tournament in Las Vegas just last week during her and Darrell’s annual trip there to spend time with her sister Annola. She was also an amazing gardener, with a green thumb that brought life to so many beautiful plants and flowers, both inside and outside of her home. Always up for a good time and adventure, she and Darrell were regulars at many car shows in the area, as well as could be seen together on many Harley rides throughout the years. A friend to so many, and very dear to a select few she loved her time at the casino with Diane, her weekly lunches with Sandy, and the unmatchable special bond she had with her young friend, Sarah.

Jo’s spirit is carried on by her husband, Darrell; her 7 children; 7 grandchildren, Aaron Brackenwagen, Amy (Garland) Sanchez, Jesse Round, Olivia (David) Kerrigan, Kylie Round, Tanner (Melinda) Burton, Spencer Burton; and her 9 great-grandkids; as well as her siblings, Annola Rathbun, Patti Doocy, Sherryl Aeschliman, Ev (Rollie) VerNess, Dick (Mary) Aeschliman, Kay (Ron) Steele, Marsha (Larry) Donaldson, Robert (Brenda) Aeschliman; brother-in-law, Willie Nelson II; and siblings through marriage, Kenny (Dorla) Burton and Margaret Walsh; and far too many nieces and nephews to count (or for her to keep their names straight at times).

She was greeted at heaven’s gate by her father and mother, Richard and Mary Aeschliman; and younger siblings, Jimmy Aeschliman and Annie Nelson.

To honor Jo, and all she was to all of us, we ask that you take time each day to tell those you love that you love them and hug them while you possibly can.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday April 4, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Following the service, we invite you to join us to share memories and drinks with our family at the Eagle’s Club, Rochester, MN.

A private burial will be held in Wadena, IA at a later date.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.