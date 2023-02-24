Julia Marie Bainter passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. A very caring Mother, Grandma, Great-grandma, neighbor, and friend to many, was Born February 19, 1926 to Frank and Ivana Marie Belec (Belatz), in Eveleth, MN. Julia Married Carl F. Bainter on June 28, 1947. Julie, a great cook, housewife, and worker had many jobs well into her 80’s. She was a “Rosey the Riveter” during WWII working at McKlintok in Minneapolis, and as a seamstress at Arrow shirt factory in Eveleth. She was a quiet but not silent partner with her husband Carl in Louie’s, Carlton Lounge, and CJ’s Midtown lounge, and finished her employment at Rainbow Foods, and Fleet Farm in Rochester. She loved cooking and baking every day but especially Sunday meals for her kids, grandkids, and friends and morning coffee and goodies for her neighbors and friends. According to many, she was the anchor of her neighborhood and sponsored many National Night Out gatherings. She held a special place in her heart for people that met at Safe Harbor. Julia is survived by 2 sons Chuck (Diane) of Iron, MN. Dave (Colleen) of Oronoco, MN. 1 daughter Patti Hauschildt of Custer SD., 8 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, husband of almost 50 years, Carl F. Bainter, 1 Brother Frank Belatz, and 2 sisters Jeannie Pietso, and Pauline Alexander. Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901. In lieu of flowers send donations to Salvation Army.