Julie A. Andreason

Julie Ann Andreason, age 72 of Stewartville, passed away on May 30, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus.

Julie was born on November 17, 1949 in Rochester to Odean and Vivian (Campbell) Andreason. Julie was much beloved by her family and approached life with a sense of gratitude and kindness. In later years could often be found wheeling her wheelchair around the Stewartville Care Center to visit with the other residents. She always looked forward to her weekly lunch and shopping date with her sister. Julie was very fond of crafts and flowers. She always enjoyed watching TV, listening to the radio, and especially listening to Daniel O’Donnell music. Most of all, Julie loved to spend time with family and friends.

Julie is survived by her sister Rita (Andy) Distad; nieces Wendy (Bruce) Moore and Jennifer (Eric) Larson; nephew Tim (Wendy) Distad; sister-in-law Peggy Andreason; 8 Great nieces and nephews, all of whom she referred to lovingly as her “grandchildren” and many friends and caregivers. Everyone who met Julie loved her.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dean.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11AM at East St. Olaf Lutheran Church (6200 County Rd 3 SW, Byron, MN 55920). Rev. Paul Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in East St. Olaf Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.

