Julie Ann (Raymond) Wilson was born on June 26, 1952 and passed away from complications of liver disease on October 24, 2022 at the age of 70.

Julie graduated from John Marshall High School in 1970. She worked for St. Mary’s hospital for over 42 years and raised her daughter Carly, with whom she especially loved. Her passions were her dog Mugs, baking amazing cookies for friends, cross-stitching and crafting jewelry.

Julie’s illness required nearly constant support and care, and our family remains substantially indebted to many who showed boundless generosity, from Mayo’s remarkable staff to friends and family members. Julie’s nephew Kelly Snow dedicated significant time and energy during Julie’s final months, while Julie’s life-long friends, Mike, and Marilyn Wiebusch, supported her throughout her illness and remained by her side until the end. Mike and Marilyn’s unwavering support during Julie’s darkest journey will remain especially dear to us as a profound exemplum of human kindness and loyalty, one that will surely help us accept that Julie has now, we hope, found eternal peace and life in the House of the Lord. Julie was preceded in death by her mother Soledad Angel Gonzalez-Raymond (Cahly), brothers Martin and Paul Raymond, and brother-in-law Dr. Michael Covalciuc. She is survived by three sisters, Sarah Raymond (Elmer Merced) and Mary Dolezal of Jacksonville, FL., and Diane Covalciuc of Scottsdale, AZ.; daughters, Carly (Jesse) Banks, of Rochester and Cathryn Scott of Mankato; former sister-in-law Donna Ohl of Lake City; 10 cousins; 2 grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews

A celebration of life service will be held at the Church of Christ, (632 2nd St. SW, Rochester, MN), on November 6, 2022 @ 1:30 pm. In memory of Julie, donations to the Church of Christ would be greatly appreciated for their intercessional support and compassion to Julie from the inception of her diagnosis to her last days.