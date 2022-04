Julie Hostak of St. Paul, died unexpectedly, on March 30, of natural causes. Born in Michigan she moved to Rochester at age 2. She graduated from Mayo High School in 1979, from University of North Dakota in 1985 and earned a master’s from U. of Texas in 1997. She is survived by Jack and Gloria and brothers Chris, Matthew, John M.[Diane] and nephew John C. Private burial in Wisconsin.