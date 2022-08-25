Julie Knauss

Julie Ann Knauss, 77, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday August 24, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus.

Julie was born March 14, 1945, in Albert Lea, MN to Marvin J. and Mildred E. (Hovland) Thompson. Julie and her four siblings were raised in a hardworking, music loving home on a farm near Waseca, MN. Julie graduated from the ”Ag School”, Southern School of Agriculture Waseca, MN in 1964. On June 16, 1966, she married Keith Harold Knauss of Morristown, MN at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca, MN. The couple moved to Rochester and raised their family. She and her husband were employed by IBM 20 and 30 years respectively. After retirement from IBM they ventured to start Knauss Garage Doors with their sons.

Julie loved kids, working with her hands, and making things beautiful. She had an eye for detail, a feel for what was right and true, commitment and drive to push through any obstacle. She enjoyed playing cards with family (including friends who are family), watching every ballgame and getting to know the friends of her children.

Julie is survived by her children Scott Knauss (Darla Norton) of Rochester, MN, Brian (Laura) Knauss of Madison Lake, MN, and Cindy (Dan) Sepeda of Rochester, MN; five grandchildren Makala Deppa Hoot, Josia Hoot, Elisha Hoot, Aaron Knauss and Adam Knauss; three siblings Marlene (Lauren) Fritz, Gloria (Bob) Klinger, and Larry (JoAnn) Thompson; many nieces and nephews; her closest friend Tom Casey and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Mother, Father, Stepmother/mother-in-law Laura E. (Knauss) Thompson, and Stepfather Everett Nelson as well as her beloved brother Gary Thompson and two nieces.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Hope Summit Christian Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00pm Monday August 29, 2022, at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service 10:00-11:00am on Tuesday. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Morristown, MN.

