Julie Waskewicz, 65 of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully at her home on March 16, 2023 surrounded by love ones. She was born Sept. 19th 1957 in Rochester MN. She was predeceased by her parents Bob and Bev Dison, her brother Brad and sister Rebecca. Julie is survived by her husband of 42 years Dr. Gregory Waskewicz CAPT USN (ret) son Michael (Lauren) of San Diego, CA, her daughter Kelly (Amber), Roanoke, VA.

Julie’s generous spirit and infectious smile will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS foundation (www.als.org) A Memorial Service will be held at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester MN later this summer. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.