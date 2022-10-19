Julius “Joe” Wise

Julius Joseph Wise, 94yrs.,

Longtime resident of Rollingstone, MN was called home to be with Our Lord on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be 11am Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, with Fr. Mike Cronin presiding.

Visitation will be from 9-11am on Saturday at the church.

Joe will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors.

