June Eileen (Gale) Wicks

Surrounded in love, passed away October 16, 2022 at age 77 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. The youngest of six girls, she was born in 1945 in Valley City, ND. June’s early career was as an elementary school teacher in Waubun and Brainerd. She then stayed home to raise her two children in Rochester. She returned to college and earned her MBA and Master of Computer Science, using these skills for over 25 years at the Mayo Clinic. She was very creative and had diverse interests including woodworking, sewing, knitting, quilting, gardening and volunteering. She was proud to be a regular blood donor and voracious reader and was overjoyed to be a grandma and pass on her compassion for animals (especially cats).

June is survived by children, Amy (Jim) Zupfer and Brian Wicks; grandchildren, Sylvia, Benji, Mira, Amelia and Rose; sisters, Diane (Dale) Josewski, Judy Strand and Nancy (Jerry) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Vernon Gale; and sisters, Kay (Tom) Hills, Betty (Ray) Kreidlkamp; and brother-in-law, Mick Strand.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 25th at 11am (visitation at 10am) at ZUMBRO LUTHERAN CHURCH, 624 3rd Avenue SW, Rochester. Memorials preferred to Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester. O’Halloran &Murphy

651-702-0301