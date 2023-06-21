Justin Anthony Padilla

Justin Padilla, age 45 of Rochester MN passed away of natural causes on June 14, 2023. Justin was born June 3, 1978 the son of Charles and Kay Padilla in Rochester MN. Justin graduated from Mayo High School and RCTC in Rochester MN. He worked in the food industry for years and was an excellent Chef. Justin loved nature and being outdoors. Justin was proud to become an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed camping with his family, and constantly looking for special rocks and fossils. He loved football and played for Mayo High School in the state championship game. Justin loved all types of music and played the trumpet and bongos drums. He was creative with photography and writing lyrics. Justin loved spending time with Clarian his cat. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Tony and Deloris Padilla, Victor and Lois Gentz. 3 uncles, Steve Gentz, Lance Bolton and Harry Martin, 2 aunts Wanda Gentz and Cindy Padilla. Justin is survived by parents Chuck and Kay Padilla, brother Tom Padilla sister Jennifer (Darren) Bergmair, 4 nieces Makenzee, Lola, Kaylee, and Emma, and nephew Logan.

Visitation on Thursday June 29, 2023 from 5 PM until 7 PM at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester MN (400 5th Ave SW), Funeral service on June 30, 2023 at 11 AM with lunch to follow at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester MN. The family would like to thank the ACT team of Olmstead County for all their support and care for Justin. The family requests condolences to NAMI or Christ United Methodist Church.