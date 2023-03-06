Justin Avery Coates, 51, of Spencer, IA

Passed away February 21st, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

A Celebration of his life will be held March 25th, 2:00pm at Spencer Family Church, 902 5th St SW, Spencer, IA 51301

Justin Avery Coates was born to Rebecca (Stroud) Coates and Robert Coates at the Madison Community Hospital. Madison SD on December 6th, 1971

After leaving Madison SD, he spent his adult life in Rochester, MN and Spencer, IA

Justin attended RCTC College and was a Self taught, Freelance IT computer and network engineer. He was employed at Mayo Clinic, Miracle Computers and Owned and operated a computer business while living in Rochester and continued this line of employment while living in Spencer, IA.

Justin had strong Christian faith, and loved spending time with family.

His intelligence often utterly amazed all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Rebecca Stroud-Coates (Kevin Dana) of Stewartville, MN and his father Robert Coates of Rochester, MN, his sister Lenore Coates-Irving, Eagan, MN, his brother Nikolay Coates(Jillian Kuehn-Coates) of Rochester, MN, his 2 Daughters Tyler Coates(Terry Morfitt) and Alacia Coates-Olson (Gregory Olson), 1 grandson Easton Avery Olson of Spencer, IA.

Six nieces and nephews.

He was Preceded in death by his maternal grand parents, paternal grandfather and paternal grandmother.

Cards and Memorials may be sent to the family at 1101 Sunrise Ct NE, Stewartville, MN 55976

Flowers may be sent to the Church morning of the service.