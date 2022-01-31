Justin Phelps

Justin William Phelps, 32, of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at The Mayo Clinic, Methodist Hospital.

Justin was born March 21, 1989 to Jack Phelps and Brenda (Ingersoll) Wing. He was a graduate of Century High School, where he was recognized as an outstanding hockey player. After high school, Justin went on to play and serve as team captain for the Rochester Ice Hawks. Besides playing hockey, Justin loved to go hunting with his phenomenal service dog, Cooper, snowmobiling and enjoyed spending time on the water at the family cabin in Chetek. Justin loved stock car racing and could often be found in the pit crew or driving the hauler to the next race. He was a machinist and could always be found working side by side with his dad, Jack at their family business, Rochester Tool and Cutter Grinding. Justin was married and divorced and through that received the best joy in his life, his daughter Paisley. In 2013-2014 he fought a tough battle with a rare cancer and with the fierce determination to be the best father possible, he was able to pull through for his daughter. He was hardworking, kindhearted, patient and when he loved, he loved with all he had. Justin was always taking care of others either by stopping at his grandmas to make sure she had her odd ends done, mowing yards for the elderly, or by taking care of his grandpa Ken through Ken’s battle with Parkinson’s. Justin also helped to organize an annual hunt put on for veterans. For the last 9 months, Justin was blessed to have met Namie Chaoua and their daughters, Liyah and Lani to complete his and Paisleys family. He was able to spend the last several months of his life, happy and loving the adventures he was able to experience with Namie. Above all, Justin loved his family and he will be missed greatly by many.

And in Justin’s voice “LOVE YOU BYEEEEEE”

Justin is survived by his daughter, Paisley Phelps; father, Jack (Kris) Phelps; mother Brenda (Todd) Wing; siblings, Kaitlynn (Cory) Smelter, Caleb (Alyssa Lewis) Wing, Breanna Wing; paternal grandmother, Jane Phelps; paternal grandfather Merlin Nielsen, Namie, Liyah and Lani Chaoua, many aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and a host of other family and friends. Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ken Phelps; maternal grandmother, Kathleen Ingersoll, paternal grandmother, Shirley Nielsen, paternal grandfather Al Wing and uncles, Chuck Phelps, Jerry Quimby and Brad Nieslen.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 11th Ave. SE, Rochester with Father Jim Berning as celebrant. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 4, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Phelps family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com