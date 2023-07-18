Kalliope (Kal) A. Chafoulias died on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Mayo Charter House Supportive Living. Kal was born in Rochester, Minnesota on February 4, 1934 to Anna and Andrew Chafoulias. She grew up in Rochester, attending public schools through her graduation from Rochester Community College. Kal began her career in Rochester, first working for IBM and then as the events coordinator at the Kahler Hotel. From there, she entered an exciting and successful career as the executive event coordinator for the Mobil Oil Company. With Mobil, Kal lived and worked in New York, Athens, Greece and finally back to the United States at Mobil’s home office in Fairfax, Virginia.

She retired from Mobil and enjoyed her senior years as an active resident of Sun City, Arizona. As her health began to fail, Kal moved to Charter House Assisted Living and eventually Supportive Living where she spent her final years in the loving care of their amazing staff.

Kalliope is survived by her brother, Ted (Dianne) Chafoulias and sister, Mary Dascalos, one niece, three nephews and eight great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Gus and James, one niece and two nephews.

The family laid Kalliope to rest on July 18, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery with a blessing and prayer service by Father Nick Hubbard. Memorials are suggested to Holy Anargyroi Orthodox Church.