Karen Jo Margotta, 58 of Rochester, passed away on April 19, 2022 at Season’s Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer.

Karen Jo Kofron was born August 3, 1963 in Cedar Falls, IA to Clement and Betty (Luitjens) Kofron. She grew up in Lime Springs, IA and graduated from Cresco High School in 1982. Soon thereafter, she moved Rochester, attending RCTC. On August 6, 1988, she married Mark Margotta in Lourdes, IA. Together, the couple made Rochester their home. Karen retired after 30 years with Mayo Clinic, the majority of time spent in the Cancer Research Center. She loved animals, plants, flowers and crafts, especially stamping. She knitted and sewed for many years, proudly sewing her bridesmaids’ dresses. She was known for her sharp memory and interest in family history.

She is survived by her loving husband Mark of 33 years, her fur babies Sadie, Rocky, Mannie, her siblings Connie Kofron of Waterloo, IA, Jean (Shane) Bolling of Denver, CO, Terry Kofron of Des Moines, IA, Lisa (John) Henry of Waterloo, IA and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and her mother and father-in-law.

The Memorial Mass for Karen will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00AM with Father James Berning officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, MN.

A special thank you is extended to Season’s Hospice, the staff on St. Mary’s Domitilla 2, and Karen’s Oncology team for providing loving care for her.

