Karen K. Budensiek of Pine Island died Saturday, July 15, 2023. Karen was born to Leo and Ruth Nelson on August 27, 1941. Karen grew up in Pine Island. On February 20, 1960 she married Lester Budensiek at St. John’s in Mazeppa. They resided in Pine Island most of their married life.

Karen was an avid Vikings and Twins fan. She enjoyed BINGO, playing cards, and her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her son, Scott (Diane); daughters, Leslie (Luke) Luhman and Jodi (Charlie) Schutz; 11 grandchildren, Kevin and Shane Budensiek, Jason (Andrea) Lodermeier, Kelly Lodermeier, Laura (Mark) Helgren, Lacey Luhman, Jacob Schutz, Zeb (Ashley) Schutz, Gunnar (Erin) Schutz, Cody Luhman, and Tye Bentz; 8 great grandchildren, Waylon, Beau, Levi, Talon, Jaxon, Lawson, Paisley, and Sage; and sister, Jeanne Postier.

Preceding Karen in death was her husband for 46 years, Lester; her parents, Ruth and Orrin Closner, Leo Nelson; and her brothers Thomas, Eddie, and Jeff.

The family wishes to thank Pine Haven Care Center for all of the years of care.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 22 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at American Legion in Pine Island with a prayer at 2:00 p.m.

Memories and condolences of Karen may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com