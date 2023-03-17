Karen “Karry” Patton - Rochester

Karry Patton, 58, of Rochester, MN, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, peacefully at her home.

Karry was born on July 8, 1964 to Dennis and LaVonne Eide. She graduated from Byron High School in 1982 and continued her education with a degree in fashion merchandising at Rochester Community College. On May 5, 1984 she married the love of her life, Kevin W. Patton, here in Rochester, MN and together they had two beautiful daughters, Jessica (36) & Lydia (26). Spending time together as a family, especially on the lake at their Northern MN cabin, is cherished as the best of times.

Karry owned Flowers by Jerry alongside her husband. Together they have successfully ran the family business for over 25 years and it is now being passed down to the 3rd generation. She was the creative heartbeat behind the flower shop with her design and merchandising skills that will forever be missed.

Her relationship with the Lord and faith in Jesus has touched countless lives. The meaningful stories already being shared with her family confirm the extent of how God brought purpose with every day of her life. Jesus was her Lord and Savior, and we are comforted to know that she was fully healed when entering into the eternal home that He has prepared for her.

Karry had a deep love for her family, and it is the foundation of how they love and care for each other today. She taught them the vitality of faith first, family second, and everything else after. Karry especially enjoyed having “God Talks” with her grandson, Will (11), where he asked lots of questions about what he was learning in the Bible, and she always had the best answers. She was elated with the birth of her new baby granddaughter, Valor (6 mo), and continuing to see her family grow is what kept her fighting for so long.

One of her family’s favorite attributes of Karry was her compassion for animals and the need to help every stray that would come across her path! She loved all creatures and had a special passion for horseback riding, which she said made her feel free.

Our hearts are broken as we wait to be reunited with her in Heaven, but being held together by the love she has left with us. She is irreplaceable in every way.

All who know and love Karry and her family are welcome to join the celebration of her life at 12:00 (noon) Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 with a visitation beginning at 11am. Visitation and service will be in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home at 1119 11 ½ St SE Rochester, MN 55904 with a light luncheon to follow.

A link for the livestream of the service will be available at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

While enjoying Heaven to the fullest, she leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Kevin Patton; her two loving daughters, Jessica Pearson (Dylan) and Lydia O’Connor (Logan); two beloved grandchildren Will & Valor Pearson; brothers Steve Eide, Jeff Eide & Dave Eide (Elaine); sisters Sue Bartel (Dan) & Sheri Tran; along with many other beloved family members and dear friends.

